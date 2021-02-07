Uttarakhand glacier burst: Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Shraddha Kapoor and other celebs stand in solidarity with victims

A Himalayan Glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. The glacier broke off at Joshimath in the Chamoli district on Sunday causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas and nearby Rishiganga power project. Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas.

After hearing the devastating news, celebrities, including CBFC chairperson-writer Prasoon Joshi, actors Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on Sunday sent out prayers for the safety of the people of Uttarakhand.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and wrote, "Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety."

Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand. Praying everyone's safety there."

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza, who is vocal about environmental issues, said man-made constructions in the Himalayas contributed to the tragedy.

"Building too many dams in the Himalayas has led to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli," she wrote while also sharing a helpline number of the Disaster Operations Center.

Following the glacier burst, homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, whose Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer 2018 film 'Kedarnath' was set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, prayed for the well being of people.

"Devastating news. May God watch over those in the path of this monster. Hari Om. #Uttarakhand #Chamoli," the director said.

Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi said he hopes Chamoli and other districts of Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and "no lives are endangered."

Producer Ronnie Screwvala wrote, "Force of nature - saddened to see a disaster unfolding #Uttarakhand - except that with all our callous approach to climate change/ global warming - not sure we can call these 'natural disasters' anymore!"

Sonu Sood tweeted, "Uttarakhand we are with you."

Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar, and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.