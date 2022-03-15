Uttar Pradesh grants tax free status to 'The Kashmir Files'

The Uttar Pradesh government has granted tax free status to "The Kashmir Files".

Earlier, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka had granted tax-free status to the movie.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files opened to a massive opening in the box office when it was released this Friday.

Helmed by Anupam Kher, the film highlights the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s when they were killed, persecuted and forced to leave their homes overnight.

The film which outlines the brutalities endured by the Kashmiri Pandits has received a massive push from the Centre and states. It also got the prime minister`s nod when the makers met him on Saturday.

Several legislators also sought that the film be granted tax exemption.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya, on Monday night, saw the film and said that it was an honest description of the situation which forced Kashmiri Pandits to flee in 1990.