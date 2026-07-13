Uttar Da Puttar: Annu Kapoor admits he 'don’t believe in Vastu or rituals', producer Sandiip Kapur clarifies his film 'is not to question beliefs'

With Uttar Da Puttar, Annu Kapoor plays the physics professor, exploring the conflict between scientific thinking and blind faith through the subject of Vastu.

After backing acclaimed content-driven films such as Anaarkali of Aarah and Bhonsle, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, filmmaker Sandiip Kapoor brings Uttar Da Puttar, led by Annu Kapoor, backed by another unique story blending entertainment with a social theme. As the title suggests, Uttar Da Puttar explores the intriguing conflict between scientific thinking and blind faith through the subject of Vastu.

What is Uttar Da Puttar?

At the heart of the film is the age-old question, "Karam Bade Ya Kismat?"—challenging audiences to reflect on whether life is shaped by destiny or by one's own actions. Annu Kapoor plays the role of a physics professor whose unwavering belief in Vastu creates an intriguing contrast between science and superstition. Through humour and satire, the film examines how even educated minds can become influenced by irrational beliefs, while encouraging audiences to think critically without compromising on entertainment.

Annu Kapoor on Uttar Da Puttar

Speaking about the movie and his character, Annu affirmed, "I personally don’t believe in Vastu or rituals, and I’ve always been quite open about being an atheist. But as an actor, my job is not to judge a character’s beliefs—it’s to understand and portray them with honesty." He further added, "When Sandiip Kapoor narrated the story, I was convinced by his vision and the way he explored the conflict between science, belief, and destiny with humour and sensitivity. That’s what made me say yes to the film."

Sandiip Kapur on Uttar Da Puttar

Sharing his thoughts about Uttar Da Puttar, producer Sandiip Kapoor said, "I've always believed that cinema should entertain while also giving audiences something meaningful to reflect upon. The idea behind Uttar Da Puttar is not to question anyone's personal beliefs but to encourage scientific thinking and healthy discussion. If audiences leave the theatre smiling while also reflecting on the choices they make in everyday life, we will feel we have achieved our purpose."

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Written and directed by Ravinder Siwach from a story by Sandiip Kapoor, the film also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles. Produced by Sandiip Kapoor and Priya Kapoor, Uttar Da Puttar is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 July 2026.