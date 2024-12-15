Utkarsh Sharma discusses his upcoming film, Vanvaas, the difference between Sunny Deol and Nana Patekar, the initial doubts they had about Gadar 2 and when we can expect Gadar 3.

Actor Utkarsh Shamra is elated that his upcoming movie, Vabvaas, will soon be released in cinemas. After scoring a mega-blockbuster like Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma has gone against all odds to make this film. In an exclusive conversation, Utkarsh reveals why his father chose Vanvaas over another actioner or Gadar 3.

"When we got so much love and respect from Gadar 2, we decided to come up with a film that is more than a responsibility for us. Where we are given something back to society, and that's why my father went against the trend to make Vanvaas," Utakarsh says. Asked him to describe his upcoming movie, Utkarsh adds, "It's a blend of social drama with a perfect masala of entertainment movie. We are not giving out only social message, but also a story, a dynamic of young-old that will attract people."

Watch the trailer of Vanvaas

Before Vanvaas, Anil Sharma's last directorial, Gadar 2, broke several records and set new ones. The actor reveals that while working on the sequel to a 22-year-old classic, they had doubts about its relevance. "Before anyone else, we had doubts about Gadar 2. This is one of the reasons why we took so many years. Gadar 1 was a complete film. But when fans asked us to bring Gadar 2, papa had this thing that the sequel should be an extension of Part One." He further adds, "Many people suggested us to bring a standalone film, with different actors, but papa knew that the franchise had die-hard fans, who will not accept any other Tara (Sunny Deol), Sakina (Ameesha Patel) or Jeete (played by him). Thus when we got the story of Gadar 2 right, that's when we decided to take it ahead." Speaking about Gadar 3, Utkarsh says, "We have a one-liner for the film. That's why we ended Gadar 2 with 'To be continued'. But we don't have the complete story yet. It can take a day or 1000 days or years, but as we will get our Gadar 3 script locked then we can say when to expect the third instalment."

Vanvaas also stars Nana Patekar in the crucial role, along with Simrat Kaur. The movie will be released in the cinemas on December 20.

