Bollywood

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

If you have doubts about the length of Sunny Deol's role in Gadar 2, read on to know what Jeete, aka Utkarsh Sharma, has to say about the same.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Day by day, the buzz around Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 is getting stronger. Action star's fans and moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the second instalment in the iconic Gadar series, and they are geared up for the August 11 release. Gadar 2 brings back the original trio of Sunny, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma after 22 years. When the trailer of the film was released, many netizens commented on Utkarsh's screen presence and doubted if Sunny Deol will have a full-fledged role in the movie. 

A certain section of internet users even called Gadar 2 a re-launch vehicle for Utkarsh. The young actor is familiar with the netizens' reactions and has shared his reaction to these concerns with us. While speaking to DNA India, Utkarsh confirmed that Gadar 2 belongs to Sunny Deol from start to end, and the other characters have added more value to the world of Tara Singh. "Trailer se aap andaza laga lo Sunny sir ka kitna bada role hai. Mujhe explain karne ki zaroorat nahi. Hum sab kirdaar hai, kahani ka pillar toh Tara Singh hi hai (With the trailer you can understand how important Sunny Deol is for the movie. We all are the characters of the film, but he's the pillar). He's the main protagonist." Giving an example of the Marvel films, Utkarsh added, "Agar Iron Man ki film mein thoda sa Spider-Man aaya toh bhi woh film Iron Man ki hi hogi (Even if Spider-Man appears in an Iron Man film, it will be called an Iron Man movie)." 

READ: Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Utkarsh added that the powerful supporting characters made Gadar more interesting. "We all are the characters that add more value to the narrative. Gadar mein bhi Vivek Shauq (Darmiyan), Asraf Ali (Amrish Puri) jaise strong characters ke wajah se aur maza aaya." 

Sharma even opened up about netizens' reactions to Gadar 2 being called a re-launch for him and said, "I was getting work anyways, but I chose not to do that. I have left projects for Gadar 2. I have committed 1.5 years to this project. So this is not a re-launch or something. If it was supposed to be, then it would have been presented differently. Yeh sab be-matlab ki baat hai." Before signing off, Utkarsh confirmed that he has two more projects in the pipeline.

