Ahead of its release, Utkarsh Sharma kickstarted promotions of Vanvaas on a blissful note, seeking blessings at Lord Jagannath temple at Puri, followed by Bhubaneswar.

Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who is all set to make a splash with his upcoming film Vanvaas, has kickstarted the movie's promotional journey with a spiritual and heartfelt gesture. The star began his promotions by seeking blessings at the sacred temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri, marking an auspicious start to the campaign.

Following his visit to Puri, Utkarsh headed to Bhubaneswar, where an overwhelming sea of fans greeted him with immense love and enthusiasm. The energy in the city was electric as the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, who has won hearts with his performances and is now gearing up for the much-anticipated Vanvaas.

Utkarsh took to social media to share a glimpse of the extraordinary welcome he received. In a video posted on his handle, the actor can be seen immersed in the euphoria, surrounded by his adoring fans who waved banners, cheered loudly, and expressed their excitement for the film. "A fulfilling evening spent interacting with the student of @kiituniversity and @kissfoundation in Bhubhaneswar, Odisha. The place is beautiful and so are the people! Thank you for your excitement for #Vanvaas and Thanks to @dr.achyutasamanta ji for this unforgettable experience.

With Vanvaas, Utkarsh Sharma is set to deliver a gripping story that blends intense drama with a thought-provoking narrative. The movie has already created a buzz in the industry, and the actor's devoted fan base is eagerly counting down the days to its release. With Anil Sharma's keen storytelling and this compelling cast, Vanvaas goes beyond traditional drama to offer a deeply emotional journey through timeless themes.

Produced, directed, and written by Anil Sharma, the film is set for a worldwide release under Zee Studios, inviting viewers into a story where every choice reverberates through generations. This is one family saga you won’t want to miss is slated to release on 20th December 2024.