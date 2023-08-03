Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

Utkarsh Sharma opens up on the clash between Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2.

Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, and Ameesha Patel are all set to enthrall the audience with their upcoming movie Gadar 2. However, the movie is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Utkarsh compared it to the clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Utkarsh Sharma opened up on the clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2. The actor said, “It's good that these two films are releasing together. Akshay sir ki film hai aur Akshay sir ke toh hum bhi fan hai. I'm so happy about the fact that their censor issue was going on and I've heard it's now resolved. It should be celebrated. The way 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' came together and it was a celebration.”

He added, “Gadar and Lagaan came together and it was a celebration. That's what the audience is missing - 'cinema ka joh mela laga rehta tha (It was like a funfair), that's what people are missing. The film's purpose to entertain the audience is much bigger than the controversies or negativity. I think it's important to create that vibe again in the theatres and it would be better for the industry on the whole. I wish them all the best. Akshay sir is playing Mahadev in the film and the way I see it is, our film will have Mahadev's blessings too.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a direct sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakina, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet. The movie revolves around the story of Tara Singh crossing the India-Pakistan border once again to save his son Charanjeet. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam-starrer OMG 2 helmed by Amit Rai.

Read Then and Now! Remember 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' child artist Utkarsh Sharma? Here's how he looks now