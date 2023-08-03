Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

Headlines

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet the Indian actor who is a superstar in China, not Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Home remedies to remove tanning from face

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

Weight loss: 10 health benefits of turmeric milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

Utkarsh Sharma opens up on the clash between Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TAEM

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, and Ameesha Patel are all set to enthrall the audience with their upcoming movie Gadar 2. However, the movie is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Utkarsh compared it to the clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer. 

In a recent interview with Times of India, Utkarsh Sharma opened up on the clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2. The actor said, “It's good that these two films are releasing together. Akshay sir ki film hai aur Akshay sir ke toh hum bhi fan hai. I'm so happy about the fact that their censor issue was going on and I've heard it's now resolved. It should be celebrated. The way 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' came together and it was a celebration.” 

He added, “Gadar and Lagaan came together and it was a celebration. That's what the audience is missing - 'cinema ka joh mela laga rehta tha (It was like a funfair), that's what people are missing. The film's purpose to entertain the audience is much bigger than the controversies or negativity. I think it's important to create that vibe again in the theatres and it would be better for the industry on the whole. I wish them all the best. Akshay sir is playing Mahadev in the film and the way I see it is, our film will have Mahadev's blessings too.” 

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a direct sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakina, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet. The movie revolves around the story of Tara Singh crossing the India-Pakistan border once again to save his son Charanjeet. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam-starrer OMG 2 helmed by Amit Rai.

Read Then and Now! Remember 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' child artist Utkarsh Sharma? Here's how he looks now

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

Railway cop shooting spree: Officials say motive unclear, read details of FIR against RPF constable Chetan Singh

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE