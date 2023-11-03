UT69 movie review: Raj Kundra's biopic sidesteps controversy, focuses on human story of prisoners' plight

Raj Kundra's biopic surprises as the movie makes an attempt to narrate a human story without making the controversial businessman a tragic hero.

Director: Shahnawaz Ali

Star cast: Raj Kundra, Kumar Saurabh, Anand Alkunte, Gaurav Mishra

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

Based on the life of Raj Kundra, UT69 depicts the controversial businessman's life-changing experience of spending 63 days in Arthur Road Jail, following his arrest in a pornography case. UT69 begins with TV news channels flashing the breaking news about Raj Kundra being arrested. Raj is taken to Arthur Road Jail, and he steps inside the premises, hoping that he will be bailed out in the next 4-5 days. In the initial days of his detention, Raj goes through a living nightmare, but gradually he develops a sense of togetherness with the jail mates. How Raj's life and his perception towards life change form the plot of UT69.

Of late, biopics made in Bollywood have been more about white-washing controversial figures. The facts often get covered with melodrama in a bid to generate sympathy for the protagonist. The misdeeds are brushed under the carpet of cinematic liberty. A faulty system (be it media or judiciary) gets slammed and blamed for the 'consequences' the main character deals with. Surprisingly and thankfully, UT69 doesn't go down this path.

To my surprise, UT69 managed to tug at my heart. What I like about the film is that it doesn't go overboard. There are no over-dramatic scenes. The downside is that the pornography case, in which Raj is an accused, has barely been mentioned a couple of times, The director and writer (Raj Kundra) have made sure to keep it limited to a human story, without raking up the controversial aspects of the story.

There are a couple of underwhelming aspects as well. The film suffers from a dull first half. The first 15 minutes were unengaging, and Raj's hammy acting wasn't keeping me interested in the screen. Plus, the Croma key shots of Arthur Road Jail were jarring. The movie solely rests on Raj. As the film progresses, Raj improves or rather, redeems himself as an actor. His accent during the first half and the toilet humour was unbearable. Note: Do not eat anything during the first 15-20 mins of the film. You might throw up when you watch Raj struggling to find a clean toilet. Shilpa Shetty also makes an extended appearance in a voiceover, and there are multiple references to her throughout the movie. The other cast members including Kumar Saurabh, Anand Alkunte, Gaurav Mishra leave an impression.

UT69 majorly scores as we do get to see the plight of 245 accused prisoners, living like a herd in a barrack that is fit to house only 45. The scenes of Raj trying to sleep in an overcrowded room will touch you. Another sequence of jadti (a special raid), where Raj protects his belongings and struggle over a packet of biscuit, will move you. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration inside the barrack is another highlight of the film. The movie is helmed by debutant director Shahnawaz, and he does a fine job of balancing dark comedy without making Raj a hero.

UT69 will surprise you as it gives a closer look at the life of jail inmates, and you might feel privileged to have basic amenities and live a free life.