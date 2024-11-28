Many Reddit users claimed that video to be an 'awkward watch' and also pointed out how Zaheer Iqbal looked hurt by Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam's comments. One person wrote, "Oh god, that was actually so sad and awkward for watch."

Veteran superstar Shatrughan Sinha recently appeared on an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show with his wife Poonam Sinha, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha, and his son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal. While the episode promised to be a family fun outing, one awkward moment stood out to Reddit users who quickly made a clip of Poonam Sinha seemingly taking a dig at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, go viral. Poonam Sinha seemingly took a jibe at her daughter's marriage as she mentioned that Sonakshi Sinha loves Zaheer Iqbal more than he loves her.

In the video, Poonam Sinha said, "Meri mummy ne kaha tha ki hamesha ussi se shaadi karna jo tumko zyada pyaar kare. Voh toh maine sunn liya, kar bhi liya. Lekin meri beti ne kya kiya? Usne usse shaadi ki jisko yeh zyada pyaar karti hai."

Sonakshi Sinha quickly replied to her mother's comments saying, "Voh thoda debatable hai. Usko (Zaheer) lagta hai voh mujhse zyada pyaar karta hai. Mujhe lagta hai main usse zyada pyaar karti hoon. Ab settle kaun karega yeh maamla?"

Many Reddit users claimed that video to be an 'awkward watch' and also pointed out how Zaheer Iqbal looked hurt by Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam's comments. One person wrote, "Oh god, that was actually so sad and awkward for watch. They thought her statement was heading in a completely different direction and celebrated a little too early. You can see he was a bit hurt by where that went." Several other users commented on the viral clip and lauded Sonakshi Sinha for handling the situation well.

One user said, "The way Sonakshi handled it is really impressive. But I really felt bad for that guy," while another wrote, "Sona kept defending her husband from her parents constant bashing and taunting towards Zaheer disguised in humour." A third user wrote, "Inka pakka kalesh hua hoga ghar jaake."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal kept their relationship under wraps for years. They tied the knot on June 23 in a private ceremony at Sonakshi Sinha’s Mumbai residence.

READ | 'You are the only heroine...': Ahead of Pushpa 2: The Rule release, Allu Arjun calls Rashmika Mandanna his 'home'