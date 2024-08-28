Twitter
'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

Viral video: Girlfriend proposes to her boyfriend aboard IndiGo flight, and result is pure magic

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency faces legal notice, call for immediate ban from two bodies; it's not Congress but...

X down for thousands of users in India, across the world, says Downdetector

'Sorry': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dedicates Trinamool event to Kolkata rape-murder victim

'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?

Recently, during an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Aly Goni spoke about one past relationship, without mentioning Natasa Stankovic.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Usne mujhe bola...': Aly Goni finally reveals reason behind his breakup with Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic?
Everyone is aware that Aly Goni and Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic have dated in the past. The couple, when they were dating, also participated in 'Nach Baliye 9'. However, soon after the show, they parted ways. While the duo never spoke about their break up, Aly Goni has now finally dropped a hint on what exactly went wrong. 

Recently, during an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Aly Goni spoke about one past relationship, without mentioning Natasa Stankovic. 

Aly Goni mentioned that he broke up with his previous girlfriend because she did not want to live with his family. "Jo mera isse pahle bhi relation tha, voh bahut hi serious tha. Uska reason hi yahi tha ke usne mujhe bola ke ‘yaar jab hum shaadi kareinge future mein hum alag raheinge’. Voh cheez mujhe nahi jami (My previous relationship was very serious. The reason we broke up was that she told me that we would live separately. I did not agree to it)," Aly was quoted as saying.

Aly Goni further mentioned that he is a family man and does not want to live separately. "Main apne family ko saath leke chalunge jahab bhi jaaunga. Main family ko alag nahi kar sakte. Main nahi chod sakta, chahe duniya ki koi bhi taakat aa jaaye (I will take my family along wherever I go. I cannot separate from my family. I can’t leave them, come what may)." 

Personally, Aly Goni is currently dating Jasmin Bhasin and the duo is serious about one another and plans to marry soon. Natasa Stankovic, on the other hand, recently parted ways from star India cricketer and husband Hardik Pandya. The duo announced their separation in July this year. They issued a joint statement and mentioned that they will continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

READ | 'I don’t do...': When Jaya Bachchan called daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
