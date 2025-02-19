In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan revealed why his daughter Shweta Bachchan is afraid of.

In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the biggest fear of his daughter, Shweta Nanda. It all started with a question about needle-free syringes. The contestant was asked - Researchers at which of these institutions developed a needle-free shock syringe to inject medicines? Utsav Das, an IIT Delhi student correctly answered stating IIT Bombay.

That's when Big B revealed about Shweta Bachchan's fear of injections. He said, "Hum isliye bol rahen hain kyunki humari beti na usko toh baandh ke rakhna padta hai agar injection dena ho unko toh. Bhaag jaayengi warna toh woh."

Amitabh Bachchan has openly revealed that he has a strong bond with his daughter Shweta Bachchan. In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Abhishek shared that Big B wouldn't care about anybody else if Shweta was in the room. The Bachchans are always in the headlines, and this revelation has again attracted the audience.

Shweta Nanda's husband in trouble?

As News18 reported, Nikhil Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota, along with several other company executives, has been implicated in a serious legal case involving allegations of fraud and abetment to suicide. The case, filed by the Dataganj Police in Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, was registered following a court order.

Nikhil Nanda, married to Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda, is the grandson of Raj Kapoor and cousin to Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Nikhil and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are parents to Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. While Navya has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur and podcaster, Agastya recently stepped into Bollywood with his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, The Archies.