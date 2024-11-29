Shoojit Sircar also shared how while filming emotional scenes with his on-screen daughter, Abhishek Bachchan's thoughts often drifted to his and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya. "I know sometimes he won’t tell me, but I know he was affected by it," the director said.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan might be at the centre of many controversies now amid rumours of their divorce and the actor's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, however, one cannot deny that Abhishek Bachchan, no matter where he is, has been a devoted father to his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan's love for his daughter was also reflected in his recently released film I Want To Talk. Now, amid curiosity about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship, I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar has shared an emotional anecdote, describing how Abhishek Bachchan brought in his own experience as a father to play the role of Arjun in the film.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on YouTube, Shoojit Sircar revealed how the film, highlighting a father-daughter bond, hit a personal chord for Abhishek Bachchan, as he is the father of 13-year-old Aaradhya. "There are many scenes where he became emotional because meri bhi betiyaan hain, uski bhi beti hai. Kahin na kahin woh reflect karega na uske kaam mein. (I have daughters, and so does he. Somewhere, that naturally reflects in his work)."

Shoojit Sircar also shared how while filming emotional scenes with his on-screen daughter, Abhishek Bachchan's thoughts often drifted to Aaradhya. "I know sometimes he won’t tell me, but I know he was affected by it," the director said.

I Want To Talk was released on November 22, 2024. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, it starred Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever, and Pearl Dey. I Want To Talk underperformed at the box office but Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the film was deeply appreciated by critics and audiences.

READ | In 1st appearance after separation, AR Rahman advises against 'violence and sex', talks about having suicidal thoughts