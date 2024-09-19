Twitter
This is now India's biggest alcohol firm, has surpassed Johnnie Walker maker Diageo by Rs...

Watch: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet in viral video, fans praise her upbringing

'Uske baad to karne ka fayda...': Kangana Ranaut to get married soon? Emergency actress shares exciting wedding plans

Big win for ISRO: Centre approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus mission and a space station; allocates Rs...

This film saved Salman Khan's career after many flop films, earned Rs 128 crore, started superstar's tradition of..

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray Indira Gandhi in her second directorial project, 'Emergency', about the 1977 Indian Emergency. It was scheduled for release on September 6, 2024, but was delayed.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 08:33 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Uske baad to karne ka fayda...': Kangana Ranaut to get married soon? Emergency actress shares exciting wedding plans
Apart from films, actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut also remains in the headlines for her personal life. The actress speaks openly on every issue, even her marriage plans. In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut, a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was asked about her plans to start a family and get married. 

"I definitely want to get married," Kangana Ranaut said. When asked if she would have a wedding during her current MP term, the actor told News18, "Hopefully, uske baad to karne ka fayda hi nahi hai fir. (Hopefully, there is no point in getting married after the current term)."

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut's current Lok Sabha term is set to end in 2029.

When asked when can fans expect a marriage announcement, Kangana Ranaut jokingly said, "Get my film ('Emergency') released first, then we'll talk."

This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her marriage plans. In a recent podcast episode with Raj Shamani, the actress shared the importance of having a companion in life. "It's difficult to be without a companion. It's not easy to be without one. Everybody should have a companion; it's important. It is difficult with a companion also, more difficult without a companion," she said.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray Indira Gandhi in her second directorial project, 'Emergency', about the 1977 Indian Emergency. It was scheduled for release on September 6, 2024, but it has been postponed as the film failed to clear the censorship requirements of the CBFC. 

