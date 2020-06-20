'Used to see future Shah Rukh Khan in Sushant Singh Rajput', says Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who paid his last tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by visiting his Patna house, comapred the late actor to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Prasad went on to state that he saw 'future Shah Rukh Khan' in Sushant.

In a letter addressed to Sushant, he stated, "Dear Sushant, you have left us. There were so many possibilies. I was just telling your father and sister, that I used to see future Shah Rukh Khan in you."

Watch the video here:

Every Educated person understand this #SushantSingRajput will be happy...to listen this. Coz FAN can only understand#ShahRukhKhan #SRKian pic.twitter.com/IVqj9u1F3A — Shubu (@ItsShubh_1) June 19, 2020

After Sushant's demise, Shah Rukh Khan shared a tweet that mentioned how much Rajput loved Khan. Sushant time and again stated that he was an SRK fan and he took the actor as an inspiration. Shah Rukh Khan, like Sushant, did not have a godfather in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh had tweeted, "He (SSR) loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"