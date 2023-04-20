Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Urvashi Rautela writes about 'wounded heart' as she poses at IPL game, deletes after backlash from Pant fans

In a now-deleted post, Urvashi Rautela talked about 'broken heart' on Instagram and netizens assumed that she was hinting at Rishabh Pant

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela writes about 'wounded heart' as she poses at IPL game, deletes after backlash from Pant fans
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela recently attended the IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai, and left netizens puzzled by her cryptic post. Urvashi donned a green outfit for the match and dropped photos from the stadium in a carousel post. 

More than Urvashi's look, it was her caption that left netizens amused. Urvashi wrote something that cricket lovers assume she has indirectly hinted at Rishabh Pant. In a now-deleted post, Urvashi wrote, "It takes time for a wounded heart to open up & trust again." 

Here's the screenshot of the deleted post

image

Soon after Rautela's post, several netizens reacted and some even trolled the actress. A user wrote, "Rishab pant secretly Reading all comments."  A netizen wrote, "Iss post ka motive smjhne ki koshish kar rahi hu (I am trying to understand the post's motive)." Another netizen wrote, "Ye kya post hai (what kind of post is this)." Another netizen added, "Ab rp ko yes kar dena chahiye, mam bahut intazaar kiya he uksa (RP should said yes, mam is waiting for him)" After 7 hours of upload, Urvashi deleted the post after getting backlash from Rishabh's fans. 

Urvashi Rautela, in the past, has repeatedly been linked to Rishabh Pant. Reports state that things got ugly between the two after which they parted ways. Earlier this week, Urvashi Rautela grabbed headlines after Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah seemingly proposed to her at a public event. The video of the same is going viral and has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah can be seen sending Urvashi Rautela a marriage proposal. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, celebs who rocked the ramp on day 2
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature with sultry poses in red backless dress under shower, Disha Patani reacts
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Big setback for Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' defamation case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.