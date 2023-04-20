Urvashi Rautela writes about 'wounded heart' as she poses at IPL game, deletes after backlash from Pant fans

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela recently attended the IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai, and left netizens puzzled by her cryptic post. Urvashi donned a green outfit for the match and dropped photos from the stadium in a carousel post.

More than Urvashi's look, it was her caption that left netizens amused. Urvashi wrote something that cricket lovers assume she has indirectly hinted at Rishabh Pant. In a now-deleted post, Urvashi wrote, "It takes time for a wounded heart to open up & trust again."

Here's the screenshot of the deleted post

Soon after Rautela's post, several netizens reacted and some even trolled the actress. A user wrote, "Rishab pant secretly Reading all comments." A netizen wrote, "Iss post ka motive smjhne ki koshish kar rahi hu (I am trying to understand the post's motive)." Another netizen wrote, "Ye kya post hai (what kind of post is this)." Another netizen added, "Ab rp ko yes kar dena chahiye, mam bahut intazaar kiya he uksa (RP should said yes, mam is waiting for him)" After 7 hours of upload, Urvashi deleted the post after getting backlash from Rishabh's fans.

Urvashi Rautela, in the past, has repeatedly been linked to Rishabh Pant. Reports state that things got ugly between the two after which they parted ways. Earlier this week, Urvashi Rautela grabbed headlines after Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah seemingly proposed to her at a public event. The video of the same is going viral and has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah can be seen sending Urvashi Rautela a marriage proposal.