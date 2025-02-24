Urvashi Rautela in news once again with her recent exchange with Bollywood's 'BFF,' Orry

Urvashi Rautela, an Indian actress and former beauty queen, is in the news for her new movie Daaku Mahaaraj. Meanwhile, Orhan Awatramani, also known as ‘Orry’ on the internet, is popular online.

Their recent interaction on social media has made people wonder if they might be getting married. Urvashi Rautela has been in the news for several reasons, from her unexpected pairing with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Mahaaraj to her controversial comment about Saif Ali Khan’s attack, and even being taken off the movie's OTT poster.

Now, she's in news once again with her recent exchange with Bollywood's 'BFF,' Orry. Orry recently posted pictures from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, looking sharp in a red kurta, a matching Nehru jacket, white pants, and red velvet jootis.

But what really caught people’s attention was the comments section. Urvashi Rautela commented, "Can't wait to attend your marriage," and Orry playfully replied, "Our."

Urvashi Rautela attended the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai. The 'Pagalpanti' actress also received an early birthday surprise in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Urvashi Rautela received a red cherry birthday cake from the staff during the India vs Pakistan match. She dropped a video posing with the cake on her IG. "Thank you for birthday surprise", she captioned the post.

Urvashi Rautela will turn 31 on February 25, 2025.

The 'Daaku Maharaj' actress looked glamorous in a hot pink halter-neck gown with a plunging neckline as she watched the match.

(With inputs from IANS)