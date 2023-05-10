Urvashi Rautela to be seen next in Karan Johar's production, fans say 'rise and shine girl'

Urvashi Rautela-Karan Johar/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela, who has often been trolled in the past few months due to her 'obsession' with the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, made a surprising revelation on Wednesday, May 10 that she will be seen next in a Karan Johar production, whose details she hasn't shared yet.

Sharing a small clip of a flower-decorated hamper with a welcoming note, the actress wrote, "New beginnings", and tagged Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, the film production company and the digital content company owned by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director. So, it's not clear yet if she would be a part of a film or a web series, backed by Karan Johar.

Several of her fans congratulated Urvashi for this massive achievement. "Omg finally in Karan Johar production, rise and shine girl", wrote a fan, while another commented, "Finally in a dharma movie, good luck." One of her fans wrote, "One and only Queen of Universe Urvashi Rautela in Dharma Productions. May you get all the success in your life, We #Urvashians always support you, Ma'am."

Talking about Urvashi's Bollywood career, she made her acting debut in 2013 in Sunny Deol's Singh Saab The Great, and then later on appeared in multiple films including Bhaag Johnny, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti. She has also acted in Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu films.

The actress was most recently seen in the item song Wild Saala in Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty- starrer spy action thriller Agent, which also marked the Telugu film debut of Dino Morea. The Surender Reddy directorial hit theatres on April 28 and was a massive critical and commercial failure.



