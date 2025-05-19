Actress Urvashi Rautela faced a wardrobe malfunction at Cannes 2025 when netizens noticed a tear near her left armpit in her black gown.

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, faced a major wardrobe issue that grabbed attention. She wore a black semi-sheer gown by Naja Saade, but people on the internet noticed that her dress was torn near her left armpit.

Many were surprised how such a mistake happened on such a big international stage. One user commented, "First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes," while another said, "She’s having a streak of bad luck – first her dress got stuck in a revolving door, then she looked like a parrot on the carpet, now this torn dress. First Indian actress to face so many issues at Cannes."

Another user wrote, "Wearing something like this on a global platform is so unacceptable," and some even guessed it might have been a publicity stunt.

Urvashi also posted pictures of her Cannes look on Instagram, but all from angles that seemed to hide the torn part of her dress. She hasn’t said anything yet about the wardrobe malfunction.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela often grabs attention for her bold statements and interviews, which sometimes lead to trolling. Recently, she claimed that there's a temple dedicated to her near Badrinath and said she wants one in the South too for her fans. This comment led to heavy criticism online.

At the same time, one of her older interviews is going viral in which she spoke about people trolling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Urvashi said that trolling doesn’t bother her and that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an inspiration for many actresses, including herself. She called Aishwarya “the mother of Cannes” and added that everyone is following her footsteps, calling her the real OG, Original Gangster.

After Urvashi Rautela’s recent remark about having her own temple near Badrinath, she faced major trolling online. In an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the Daaku Maharaj actress claimed there’s an “Urvashi Temple” near Badrinath Dham and said she would love to have a similar one in South India too. When asked if people come there to seek blessings, she replied, “Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It’s a temple, that’s what they’ll do).”

Following the backlash, her team released a statement asking people to “listen to the video properly” before judging her comments. The statement issued by her team reads in Hindi, "Urvashi Rautela said that there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand, not Urvashi Rautela’s temple. Now people don’t even listen to things properly; just hearing 'Urvashi' or 'temple', they assume that people worship Urvashi Rautela. Listen to this video properly and then speak."

"Urvashi said, yes, at Delhi University, she was worshipped as 'Damdami Mai', and there’s a news article about it too. Legal action should be taken against those who made confusing remarks about Urvashi Rautela’s statement. It is essential that before making baseless allegations or derogatory comments against any individual, the facts are thoroughly verified. Everyone in society should treat each other with respect and understanding so that everyone’s rights can be protected", the statement further added.