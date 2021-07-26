Urvashi Rautela struggles to get out of her 'bae Lamborghini' due to 'tall girl problems', fans call her 'barbie'

Urvashi Rautela often makes headlines for her bold fashion choices and of course, her dance moves. The actor has made a mark for herself in the industry since her Bollywood debut. Urvashi’s photos and videos go viral on social media in no time.

On Monday (July 26), Urvashi shared a series of photos on her Instagram. In the snaps, the actress looks stunning in a green dress paired with a baby pink coat. She completed her look with hair tied up in a ponytail and a pair of bellies.

The photos are a timeline of Urvashi getting out of a Lamborghini or rather struggling to get out of the vehicle due to ‘tall girl problems’. In her post, Urvashi shared that the pictures mark the beginning of the second schedule of her Tamil debut film ‘The Legend’.

While sharing the photos, Urvashi wrote, “INSTAGRAM Vs REALITY TALL GIRL PROBLEMS ME ARRIVING IN MY BAE LAMBO @lamborghini THE JOURNEY KICKSTARTS OF MY DEBUT TAMIL BIG BUDGET SCI-FI FILM #THELEGEND (also multilingual film) 2ND SCHEDULE IN CHENNAI.”

Urvashi’s fans reacted to the photos and showered her with compliments and love. “Barbie doll,” said one user while another wrote, “fav car ,fav colour & fav actress.” A third user commented, “Looking so hot,” while a fourth one wrote, “So beautiful.”

Urvashi has been asking head turns recently with her breathtaking photos. She recently crossed 39 million followers on her Instagram and shared photos from her adorable celebration party.

The theme of the party was pink as everything - from Urvashi, to the cake, to the balloons- was covered in the colour.

“39 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram LOVE YOU ALL ALSO HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE OF MY LIFE #OSCARRAUTELA #39MillionStrong A big shoutout to my #InstaFam!!! You guys have my heart! & thank you for celebrating my Oscar Rautela’s birthday with me. Sending love and hugs to each one of you for being a part of my journey! #ILoveYouAll," she captioned her post.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' along with the Hindi remake of 'Thirutu Payale 2'.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song 'Doob Gaye' opposite Guru Randhawa and 'Versace Baby' opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi is starring in a lead role in Jio studio's web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.