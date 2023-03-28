Watch: Urvashi Rautela spotted with American singer Jason Derulo in Mumbai, gets trolled for 'ill-fitting' clothes

Urvashi Rautela and Jason Derulo

Actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Monday night accompnying American singer Jason Derulo to dinner. The two have collaborated in the past on a song called Jaanu and are known to be good friends. Hence, during his visit to India, Derulo found time to catch up with Urvashi. However, the actress got noticed for all the wrong reasons at the outing.

On Monday night, Urvashi was clicked by paparazzi and mediapersons in Mumbai with Derulo. The singer was dressed in a printed t-shirt and tattered jeans. Urvashi, on the other hand, wore a shimmery silver corset top and black trousers. As videos of the spotting were posted on social media, many online felt that the clothes were a ‘bad fit’ for her. One comment read, “Not fit on her why she is wering this bad clothes.” Another wrote, “The clothes are ill-fitting, why does she have no fashion sense.”

Many, however, defended Urvashi as well, accuing trolls of being ‘jealous’ of her. “tum sab kitne negative or jahil ho ..yeh tumhare comment bata rahe hai (How nehgative and uncouth you all here, your comments are showing that),” read one comment. Another fan wrote, “kitni Jealousy hain urvashi ke liye tum sab ke ander (How much jealousy you all have for her).”

Urvashi and Derulo had collaborated on a track called Jaanu last year. The actress had announced the collaboration by sharing a glimpse of the music video on her Instagram in March 2022. “It was a pleasure working with Urvashi Rautela in Jaanu. She’s a shining example of raw Indian beauty, and more importantly, Urvashi Rautela is not just the first, but also the second most beautiful woman in the world,” Derulo had told IANS.

Urvashi was last seen in a dance number in Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, which released earlier this year. The actress is currently working in two Telugu films, which are set to release later in the year.