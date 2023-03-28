Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Urvashi Rautela spotted with American singer Jason Derulo in Mumbai, gets trolled for 'ill-fitting' clothes

Urvashi Rautela was spotted with American singer Jason Derulo in Mumbai on Monday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Watch: Urvashi Rautela spotted with American singer Jason Derulo in Mumbai, gets trolled for 'ill-fitting' clothes
Urvashi Rautela and Jason Derulo

Actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Monday night accompnying American singer Jason Derulo to dinner. The two have collaborated in the past on a song called Jaanu and are known to be good friends. Hence, during his visit to India, Derulo found time to catch up with Urvashi. However, the actress got noticed for all the wrong reasons at the outing.

On Monday night, Urvashi was clicked by paparazzi and mediapersons in Mumbai with Derulo. The singer was dressed in a printed t-shirt and tattered jeans. Urvashi, on the other hand, wore a shimmery silver corset top and black trousers. As videos of the spotting were posted on social media, many online felt that the clothes were a ‘bad fit’ for her. One comment read, “Not fit on her why she is wering this bad clothes.” Another wrote, “The clothes are ill-fitting, why does she have no fashion sense.”

Many, however, defended Urvashi as well, accuing trolls of being ‘jealous’ of her. “tum sab kitne negative or jahil ho ..yeh tumhare comment bata rahe hai (How nehgative and uncouth you all here, your comments are showing that),” read one comment. Another fan wrote, “kitni Jealousy hain urvashi ke liye tum sab ke ander (How much jealousy you all have for her).”

Urvashi and Derulo had collaborated on a track called Jaanu last year. The actress had announced the collaboration by sharing a glimpse of the music video on her Instagram in March 2022. “It was a pleasure working with Urvashi Rautela in Jaanu. She’s a shining example of raw Indian beauty, and more importantly, Urvashi Rautela is not just the first, but also the second most beautiful woman in the world,” Derulo had told IANS.

Urvashi was last seen in a dance number in Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, which released earlier this year. The actress is currently working in two Telugu films, which are set to release later in the year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders name Nitish Rana as new captain replacing injured Shreyas Iyer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.