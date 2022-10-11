Urvashi Rautela shares photo wearing sindoor from Australia, fans say 'Rishabh Pant nahi milega'

Credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who jetted off for Australia before T20 World Cup, shared a photo of herself wearing sindoor and mangalsutra. Sharing the photo, she penned a cryptic note.

In the pic, she can be seen donning a red saree, teamed up with a green blouse. While dropping the photo, she wrote, “Prem mein padi premika ko sindoor se priy kuch nahi hota, sari rasam riwaz ke sath chahiye umar bhar ka sath piya tumse (to a woman in love, nothing is dearer than vermilion, need you with me for the rest of my life but not without the rituals and promises).”

Though, the actress didn’t mention anyone’s name while sharing the photo. But the social media users assumed that the caption was indirectly talking about Rishabh Pant who is also in Ausralia for T20 World Cup. Social media users rected to the photo. One of them wrote, “Pant ko chod do world cup ke liye please.” The second one said, “Risabh bhaiya where are u....bhabhi....” The third person commented, “Kya ye sindoor Rishabh Pant k liye hai ?? Jo bhi ho pyar to scha lg rha hai. Keep it up Bhabhi ji.”

The fourth personcommented, “Bas karo urvashi baji rishab bhaiya ko agar mohabbat hogi tumse toh woh khud ek step age bhadenge aap apne aap ko itna mat girao.” The fifth person wrote, “Pant bhai maan bhi jao.”

On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela dropped a series of photos on her Instagram handle as she jetted off for Australia. Incidentally, the T20 World Cup will also be taking place in Australia a few days from today (October 10). Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is already in Perth, training with his teammates. Earlier, the actress had hit headlines for putting out an anonymous 'Happy Birthday' wish on October 4 which happens to be Rishabh Pant's birthday.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been in the news after the actress recently revealed in one of her interviews that some 'RP' had come to meet her. She even addressed 'RP' as 'chotu bhaiya'. In response, the 24-year-old left-handed batsman had written, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." He followed it up with two hashtags ‘#merapichachorhobehen’ and ‘#jhutkibhilimithotihai’. However, Rishabh deleted the Instagram story within minutes.