Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post about 'praying' after Rishabh Pant gets injured in car accident

Urvashi Rautela has been trolled as an 'opportunist' to post after Rishabh Pant's car accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela- Rishabh Pant

Hours after the news of cricketer Rishabh Pant's car accident surfaced, actress Urvashi Rautela dropped a cryptic post, 'praying' for the wellness of Pant. Rishabh and Urvashi share a love-hate relationship. After expressing her liking for Rishabh, Urvashi denied it and even spoke against him on media platforms. 

However, Rautela's latest post has hinted at her feelings for Pant. On her Instagram, Urvashi dropped a photo of her, dressed up as an Apsara in white. Sharing the photo, Urvashi captioned it saying, "Praying," with a white heart and dove. The emoji is also giving a hint about a cease-fire, and peace from her side. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

As soon as Urvashi shared the photo, several netizens dropped their prayer for Rishabh. Several users even called Urvashi an opportunist and stated that her cryptic post is a gimmick to attract attention.  A user called her hypocrisy, and wrote, "Fir bolti hai RP Rishabh nhi hain..Aur Caption deke post dalti hain.. Such hypocrite." Another user wrote, "Chl ab normal hone ki acting mt kr.. Thik ho jayga jldi." One of the users added, "Bhai ka accident hua h aur tu idhar insta pe hot bane ghum Rahi h."  One of the netizen added, "The aim of the post is to get attention through RP accident." Another netizen added, "Bhabhi ji Rishabh bhaiya ka accident ho gaya." 

Urvashi and Rishabh's love-hate relationship track back to 2018. The two were rumoured to be dating back in 2018 and had often got snapped together at dinners or parties. However, soon enough, news about the wicketkeeper blocking the Bollywood actress broke out. Earlier this year, Urvashi Rautela addressed a certain someone as 'Mr. RP'. In an interview, the Bollywood celebrity was seen talking about 'RP' and many are speculating to be the initials of Rishabh Pant. 

Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam
