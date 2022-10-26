Urvashi Rautela says 'tu bin bataaye le chal kahin' as she poses with Lamborghini

File Photo

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines ever since she won Miss India. The actress, who is an avid social media user, often shares photo and videos for her fans with the cryptic caption.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself with a car and wrote, "Tu bin bataaye le chal mujhe kahin….. jahan tu muskuraye manzil hai meri wahin."

In no time, her photo went viral on social media and netizens started commenting on it. One of them wrote, "Mam RP bhiya Or aap ki jodi world class lagti hai."The second one said, "You are so beautiful as an angel, i cannot get my eyes out of you.. so proud of you." The third person wrote, "I wonder, you have a Beauty that does not fit this World, from which fairy tale land did you come? If you like this comment smile once and like this and let me know you like." The fourth person commented, "

Earlier, Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela who was also in Australia shared photos of herself and revealed that she is leaving Australia.

Sharing the photos of herself, Urvashi Rautela wrote, “It breaks my heart to leave… but time to move on.” In no time, these photos went viral and social media users started commenting on them. One of them wrote, “Back to India kyu ki RP Bhai to khel nhi rahe.” The second one said, “Urvashi be like mere match me nahi aane se match India jeet gai.”

The third person wrote, “Pant bhaiya ko nahi khelaye match.” The fourth person mentioned, “Ab India toh jeet gaya.... Aap ne india ko jeetne se nahi rok paya.... Hahah.” The fifth one said, “Ab kiski yaad aa rhi hai.”

Last week, Urvashi shared photos and said that she has decided to chop off her hair to extend support to Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini. In the pictures, she can be seen getting her hair chopped. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police & for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand."

"Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect Women. A Global Symbol For Women`s Revolution. Hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women. By chopping off hair it in public, women are showing that they don`t care about society`s beauty standards and won`t let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live," she continued.

Urvashi concluded by saying, "Once women come together and consider one women`s issue as an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour."