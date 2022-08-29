Urvashi Rautela’s presence at India vs Pakistan match invites memes amid her social media spat with Rishabh Pant

Image source Twitter

After she engaged in a social media spat with Rishabh Pant, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was seen cheering on the Indian cricket team in the stadium during Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022. As soon as the video went viral, netizens took to Twitter and shared memes.

Check out hilarious memes:

After seeing #UrvashiRautela in cricket ground.

Staff to #RishabhPant - bhai ye to cricket nhi dekhti to ye ground pr kya kr rhi h.

Rp to staff- pic.twitter.com/NXoDeQc6mN — NaMo 2.0 (@TusNAMO) August 28, 2022

POV :



When you come to watch your crush but your crush is not playing today #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #RishabhPant #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/Pp1N2apkLj — Yash MSdian (@itzyash07) August 28, 2022

Camera man trying to capture best Strong Evidence of Urvashi Rautela during the #INDvsPAK The Game #AsiaCup2022

#Rishabpant #UrvashiRautela Gone Girl



Best Camera man ever BAAP BAAP HOTA HAI

BTS BTS BTS pic.twitter.com/py4BBxOEjJ — Suchitra Das (@Suchitra_Dass) August 29, 2022

Rishabh pant in his next interview:

"I won't take name but Ms. UR have attended many matches just to see me even when she doesn't watch cricket at all"#INDvsPAK #Rishabpant #UrvashiRautela #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/fb5xENu2K8 August 28, 2022

For the unversed, In an interview, Urvashi said, “I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That someone was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

She added, "Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai."

As soon as this interview went viral, Rishabh took to Instagram and wrote, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” He later deleted this post.

Later, Urvashi took to Instagram and reacted to his statement. She wrote, “Chotu Bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi Munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darlings tere liye liye @Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChtobhaiyaa #Cougarhunter #Donttakeadvantageofsilentgirl.”

As per some media reports, they were secretly dating each other in 2018. However, they broke up and their relationship ended on a bitter note. However, there is no confirmation about the same.