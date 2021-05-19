Urvashi Rautela's look from 'Versace Baby', styled by Donatella Versace, cost a WHOPPING Rs 15 crore

Bollywood's young star Urvashi Rautela is no doubt a fashion icon for many. The B-town diva who has starred in several music videos never fails to mesmerize her fans with her unique yet beautiful look.

The actress who recently made her international debut with the music video 'Versace Baby' opposite Egyptian Superstar Mohamed Ramadan, has been all over the news for her on-point look in the trending song.

For the unversed, Uravshi's looks for the now-viral track is inspired by Versace and it is believed that the dance number was shot with one of the highest budgets for a music video so far this year.

Getting back to Urvashi's killer onscreen looks in the video, it is styled by none other than famous international designer Donatella Versace and it cost approximately Rs 15 crore.

Reportedly, it took over a year to plan Urvashi's looks for the 6-minute project since every scene has been conceptualized with carefully chosen outfits.

The song tried to portray Urvashi as the greek goddess Mosaic of Medusa face of the empire, who is one of the most well-recognized monsters from Greek mythology.

Take a look at the music video here:

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut in a yet to be titled, big-budget sci-fi film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' along with the Hindi remake of 'Thirutu Payale 2'.

Apart from his, Urvashi will be starring in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' alongside Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra.