Urvashi Rautela's latest cryptic tweet inspires hilarious memes

Urvashi's latest tweet has left the internet baffled. Check out the reaction to Rautela's tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 07:08 AM IST

Urvashi Rautela continues baffling the netizens, and her latest cryptic tweet has drawn some hilarious reactions on the internet. Yesterday, it was reported that cricketer Rishabh Pant got severely injured in a car accident. Since then, several fans, and cricket lovers wished speedy recovery for Pant. 

A few hours later, Rishabh's rumoured ex-girlfriend, actress Urvashi Rautela dropped a photo on her Instagram, with the caption "praying." Many netizens stated that this is her cryptic post for RP. Later in the day, Urvashi again shared her thoughts on the internet, and it left social media users confused. On her Twitter, Urvashi wrote, "I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing." 

A few moments later, netizens reacted to the post, and many of them conducted polls asking, whom Urvashi is referring to, Rishabh Pant, the late legendary footballer Pele's family, or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the unversed, Narendra Modi lost his mother, Heeraben Modi yesterday. Even legendary player Pele died yesterday. The cryptic post of Urvashi has churned out some hilarious reactions and memes. 

Urvashi and Rishabh's love-hate relationship track back to 2018. The two were rumoured to be dating back in 2018 and had often got snapped together at dinners or parties. However, soon enough, news about the wicketkeeper blocking the Bollywood actress broke out. Earlier this year, Urvashi Rautela addressed a certain someone as 'Mr. RP'. In an interview, the Bollywood celebrity was seen talking about 'RP' and many are speculating it be the initials of Rishabh Pant. 

Rishabh Pant, was involved in a horrific accident early Friday morning when his car collided with a divider in Roorkee. According to the authorities, the batsman dozed off while driving, causing him to lose control of the Mercedes car and crash into the divider. The CCTV footage of the collision has gone viral on social media, and it can be seen in the blurry video that Pant, who was driving the car, smashed into the divider before it caught fire.

