Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for her promotional strategies since the release of her film, Daaku Maharaaj, but often for the wrong reasons. Now, as the movie prepares for its OTT release after a successful theatrical run, she's facing a surprising snub. The OTT announcement poster, revealed on Instagram, has raised eyebrows for noticeably excluding Urvashi, despite featuring co-stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath. The omission has sparked curiosity and debate among fans.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's blockbuster film, Daaku Maharaaj, is set to premiere on Netflix. Taking to its official Instagram handle, Netflix shared the film poster and announced, “We would just like to say pranaam maharaj. Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix!” Soon after, Urvashi’s absence from the poster sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Fans have been quick to poke fun, with comments like: "India's first woman to be removed from a ₹105+ crore film's poster!" and "The best promoter of the movie isn't even on the poster!" Another witty remark read: "Same Daaku Maharaj associated with that diamond-studded Rolex?"

On the other hand, several netizens voiced their disappointment and concern over Urvashi's omission from the poster. "This is absolutely wrong, @netflix_in!" exclaimed a fan. "The girl who gave the most publicity to this film isn't even on the poster!" Another fan questioned, "How is @urvashirautela not on the poster?!

Earlier, Urvashi during an interview with ANI, faced backlash for showcasing her diamond ring while discussing the serious incident involving Saif Ali Khan's stabbing. When asked about the incident, she stated, “It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don’t feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate." Her response was perceived as tone-deaf, sparking criticism.