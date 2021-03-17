'What’s her hidden motive?': Urvashi Rautela receives unseen photo of Virat Kohli and his mom making tea

Urvashi Rautela is a social media star whose posts go viral instantly on the Internet. The actor has earlier made the news for posing with a statue of Indian skipper Virat Kohli at a cricket match. Now, she dropped a never-seen-before and surprising photo featuring Kohli. In the photo, the Indian skipper is seen making tea with his mother in the kitchen. The actor shared the photo and revealed that it was sent to her by her mom.

Rautela captioned the photo by stating, "Hey guys I need y'all help!!!! My mom @meera_rautela just sent me this picture in a message. What do you think what does she want me to do? What’s her hidden motive? Scaredddd #love #urvashirautela."

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela is shooting for her upcoming web series Inspector Avinash in which she will be seen with Randeep Hooda who is playing the titular role. She also has an international project with the Egyptian superstar Mohamad Ramadan and several others namely a bilingual thriller Black Rose and a Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2.

The upcoming Inspector Avinash is a real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra, directed by Neeraj Pathak. According to the sources, Urvashi Rautela has signed a three films deal with Jio Studios.