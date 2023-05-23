Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Urvashi Rautela reacts as her Cannes crocodile necklace is called 'fake', trolled for claiming it's worth Rs 276 crore

Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing headlines because of her looks at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress’s first look from the event had her wearing a crocodile necklace which invited hilarious memes, now the actress is getting trolled for claiming that the necklace value has rose to Rs 276 crore from Rs 200 crore after she wore it and a jewelry consultant has also accused that she wore the fake crocodile necklace at the event. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela reacts as her Cannes crocodile necklace is called 'fake', trolled for claiming it's worth Rs 276 crore
Urvashi Rautela crocodile necklace

Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing headlines because of her looks at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress’s first look from the event had her wearing a crocodile necklace which invited hilarious memes, now the actress is getting trolled for claiming that the necklace value has rose to Rs 276 crore from Rs 200 crore after she wore it and a jewelry consultant has also accused that she wore the fake crocodile necklace at the event. 

On Monday, A jewelry consultant named Arundhati De-Sheth took to her Instagram and called out Urvashi Rautela and her team. In the first story, she shared a video wherein the actress was seen flaunting her crocodile necklace and wrote, “I am hugely confused by this look in general. However, all personal feelings aside, is she wearing the original @cartier Maria Felix crocodile necklace (sic)?!, And, who is the maker of the earrings? Clarification is desperately needed! Won't get sleep.”

62f860f2-0fbf-40ab-8ac0-24f510c9df62

Sharing the photos of the original Cartier neckpiece, Arundhati wrote, “Going to Cannes in France. Home of @cartier- Then wearing a poor shoddy sad ugly copy of a historic piece. Allegedly representing our nation and pretending to be wearing the real thing. When it's been hastily crafted in the back of beyond. Shameful @teamurvashirautelaofficial it seems you have not done any homework. We are a land of the most special treasures and jewels that she could have worn instead - this is blatant and so sad.” 

b7c41146-8fbf-4801-8417-a2a2ed8d78eb

Urvashi Rautela on the other hand claimed that after she wore the neckpiece, it’s value increased from Rs 200 crore to 276 crore. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “The original crocodile neck
piece worn by @urvashirautela has increased its value from 200 Cr to 276 Cr. It represents Rautela's tenacity & nonetheless serves as a symbol of both the challenges & successes that women face in patriarchal societies.” 

9639dd27-58ec-4bd3-99f6-311a469d59fb

A Reddit user BollyBlinds N Gossip shared her Instagram story on the platform and netizens made fun of her claim. One of the comments read, “i literally cried for her achievement, crocodile tears of course.” Another wrote, “First of all it's a replica, Second of all she's a delusional mess.” Another commented, “Bhai at least set up a fake account for posting this bullshit. Khud ke page se khud ki tareef karate hue sharam nhi aati kya?” Another user commented, “Is she delusional or just do this stuff to get attention?”

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is currently seen in the web series Inspector Avinash which also stars Randeep Hooda, Soundarya Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, and Amit Sial in key roles. Helmed by Neeraj Chopra, the web series is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Read Urvashi Rautela trolled for bizarre green feathered gown at Cannes: 'Youngest first woman to identify herself as parrot'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Ishita Kishore, DU alumnus, sports enthusiast, who topped UPSC 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.