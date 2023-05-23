Urvashi Rautela reacts as her Cannes crocodile necklace is called 'fake', trolled for claiming it's worth Rs 276 crore

Urvashi Rautela crocodile necklace

Urvashi Rautela has been grabbing headlines because of her looks at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress’s first look from the event had her wearing a crocodile necklace which invited hilarious memes, now the actress is getting trolled for claiming that the necklace value has rose to Rs 276 crore from Rs 200 crore after she wore it and a jewelry consultant has also accused that she wore the fake crocodile necklace at the event.

On Monday, A jewelry consultant named Arundhati De-Sheth took to her Instagram and called out Urvashi Rautela and her team. In the first story, she shared a video wherein the actress was seen flaunting her crocodile necklace and wrote, “I am hugely confused by this look in general. However, all personal feelings aside, is she wearing the original @cartier Maria Felix crocodile necklace (sic)?!, And, who is the maker of the earrings? Clarification is desperately needed! Won't get sleep.”

Sharing the photos of the original Cartier neckpiece, Arundhati wrote, “Going to Cannes in France. Home of @cartier- Then wearing a poor shoddy sad ugly copy of a historic piece. Allegedly representing our nation and pretending to be wearing the real thing. When it's been hastily crafted in the back of beyond. Shameful @teamurvashirautelaofficial it seems you have not done any homework. We are a land of the most special treasures and jewels that she could have worn instead - this is blatant and so sad.”

Urvashi Rautela on the other hand claimed that after she wore the neckpiece, it’s value increased from Rs 200 crore to 276 crore. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “The original crocodile neck

piece worn by @urvashirautela has increased its value from 200 Cr to 276 Cr. It represents Rautela's tenacity & nonetheless serves as a symbol of both the challenges & successes that women face in patriarchal societies.”

A Reddit user BollyBlinds N Gossip shared her Instagram story on the platform and netizens made fun of her claim. One of the comments read, “i literally cried for her achievement, crocodile tears of course.” Another wrote, “First of all it's a replica, Second of all she's a delusional mess.” Another commented, “Bhai at least set up a fake account for posting this bullshit. Khud ke page se khud ki tareef karate hue sharam nhi aati kya?” Another user commented, “Is she delusional or just do this stuff to get attention?”

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is currently seen in the web series Inspector Avinash which also stars Randeep Hooda, Soundarya Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, and Amit Sial in key roles. Helmed by Neeraj Chopra, the web series is streaming on Jio Cinema.

Read Urvashi Rautela trolled for bizarre green feathered gown at Cannes: 'Youngest first woman to identify herself as parrot'