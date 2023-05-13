Search icon
Urvashi Rautela reacts angrily as Rishabh Pant fan uses her name to distract player at IPL: ‘Stop butchering my…’

Urvashi Rautela fumes in anger and pens a note on Instagram reacting to a video wherein Rishabh Pant's fan can be seen mispronouncing her surname.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela often grabs attention because of her equation with Rishab Pant. Recently, the actress reacted to a 3-week-old video wherein a fan of the cricketer could be seen mispronouncing her surname which made the actress fume in anger.

In the video from the DC vs SRH IPL match, a fan was seen showing support for Rishabh Pant and saying that he won’t spare Urvashi Rautela amid their link-up rumors. However, the fan was seen mispronouncing the actress’ surname as Ratola instead of Rautela.

On Saturday, The actress took her social media and while sharing the video, penned an angry note. The actress wrote, “Stop butchering my last name which is so precious to me. Words have meaning and surnames have powers and blessings. #IDontLikeIt #NotFunny.”

 Fans came in support of the actress and asked her to not give attention to such people. One of the comments read, “she has worked hard and earned this much fame. Please respect her, don’t speak such bad things guys. Keep yourself in her place and then you’ll know how bad it feels.” Another wrote, “Urvashi stop giving attention to these chapris, they are just trying to get attention by your name.” Another commented, “She is the pride of India why such stupid people making fun of her name & sir name you should give respect to her she has achieved so many award's for India & make feel proud to us in various field's of modeling & Miss universe etc.”

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant is not a part of IPL 2023 and is currently recovering from his injuries caused due to road accident. The cricketer was soon taken to the hospital after suffering several injuries including a knee ligament tear. 

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen making a special appearance in the movie Agent. The Telugu spy-thriller is helmed by Surender Reddy and stars Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty and Dino Moreo among others. The actress will be next seen in Mohan Bhardwaj’s Black Rose. The actress also has Susi Ganeshan’s Dil Hai Gray in the pipeline which also stars Vineet Singh and Akshay Oberoi. The actress is also reported to feature in Dharma productions’ film. 

Read Urvashi Rautela to be seen next in Karan Johar's production, fans say 'rise and shine girl'

 

