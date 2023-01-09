Urvashi Rautela's mother posts pic of hospital treating Rishabh Pant, netizens say 'kya besharam parivaar hai'

Meera Rautela-Rishabh Pant/Instagram

The Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant had a major car accident on December 30 when his car collided with a divider at high speed near Roorkee. On Wednesday, January 4, the wicketkeeper-batsman was air-lifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute from Dehradun's Max Hospital.

On Thursday, January 5, the actress Urvashi took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of the same hospital where Pant has been shifted to and was brutally criticised for her 'stalking' behaviour. And on Sunday, January 8, the actress's mother Meera Rautela shared a picture of the same hospital and captioned it, "Everything is all right don't worry beta" and tagged her daughter.

Netizens took to the comments section and slammed the actress and her mother. One Instagram user wrote, "Kya besharam parivaar hai. Aise kisi ki duvidha ko bhi apne publicity ke liye use karke jeene se acha hai kaheen road pe bheek maangke jeena. Kuch toh sharam karo, beti ko koi akal nahi hai, maa toh usse bhi badi bewakoof hai. Beti ko aise banake khud bhi publicity paane ki ye koshish bahut nirlaj, besharam aur ghinoni hai. Poore parivaar pe thook raha hai duniya phir bhi sharam nahi hai (What a shameless family. It is better to beg on roads and live rather than use someone's trouble for your own publicity. Have some shame, the daughter doesn't have any knowledge, the mother is even more stupid. This attempt to get publicity for the daughter by posing like this is very brazen, shameless, and disgusting. The world is spitting on the whole family, yet there is no shame)."

Another comment read, "Aunty ye galat baat hai, kisi ke dard ka mazak na banao, agar aap aisi hongi toh apki beti kya seekhegi aapse. Thoda sharam kariye! (Aunty this is wrong, don't make fun of someone's pain, if you are like this then what will your daughter learn from you. Have some shame!)."



