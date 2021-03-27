Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera gives epic reply to fan who called her 'saasu maa'

Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela is an active social media user. The star's mom often posts her daughter's videos and photos on her verified Instagram as much as her own.

So, on Friday, when Urvashi's mother Meera shared a cinematic slow-mo video of herself from the scenic location of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, fans gushed over her beauty. Dressed in an all-white outfit teamed with sunglasses and an open hairstyle, Urvashi's mother can be seen taking a stroll on an empty road in the backdrop of greenery and a clear blue sky. The video looked like a scene straight out of a Hindi film as Meera walked in slo-mo towards the camera.

Soon after Meera's Instagram Reel hit the social media platform, users left comments praising her beauty. And among the many comments, one was particularly interesting. A user slid into the comment section of her post and addressed Urvashi's mother Meera as "Saasu Maa" in an effort to troll her for having plans of setting foot in the industry and dreaming of becoming a 'heroine' in films.

The user's comment read, "Good afternoon saasu maa..saasu maa aap bhi films mein heroine banne ki tayari ker rehi hain kya?".

As soon as Meera saw the comment, she did not shy away from giving it back to the user in her own style. Meera gave a fitting response to the troll and replied to his comment saying, "Galatfaimi Ke Shikaar Na Ho (Do not fall prey to misconceptions)".

Meanwhile, Meera's daughter Urvashi Rautela is soon going to be seen with the sensational singer Guru Randhawa in the music video "Mar Jayenge".

Urvashi Rautela started out as a supermodel and later went on to showcase her acting talent through the films like 'Virgin Bhanupriya', 'Pagalpanti', 'Singh Saab the Great', and 'Hate Story 4'.