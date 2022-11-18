Search icon
Urvashi Rautela looks sizzling hot in white dress, fans calls her 'dream girl'

Urvashi Rautela posted a video of herself posing for photographers. She was dressed in a beautiful white dress with a flowing trail attached to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

Urvashi Rautela/Insatgram

Fans are always in awe of Urvashi Rautela's amazing photographs. The actress recently posted a video of herself posing for photographers. She was dressed in a beautiful white dress with a flowing trail attached to it. 

Reacting to the photo, a fan called her ‘dream girl.’ Another wrote, ‘she is the prettiest.’ 

Many others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.  

Take a look at the video here: 

 

A few days ago, the model dropped photos in a green saree and fans loved it. She was seen carrying the attire with grace in those pictures. 

The actress who is reportedly working with Waltair Veerayya star Chiranjeevi shared a photo with the megastar. 

She captioned the photo as, “When I win awards, I think of my parents. To me, being the best means proving it in different countries & universe. Grateful Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu, #BobbyKolli @mythriofficial #WaltairVeerayya.”    

 For the unversed, A day after posting a photo of herself wearing sindoor and wishing people a Happy Karwa Chauth from Australia, Urvashi Rautela claimed on Instagram that she was being bullied. 

Taking to her Instagram she wrote, “First Iran N now India its happening with me they are bullying me. (sad face emoji) just because I never say wrong against anybody. #stopbullyingwomen.”  

She added a screenshot of the meaning of the word stalker and wrote in the same story, “ For Indian media to understand real meaning of stalker.” 

Additionaly Urvashi Rautela was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. 

She made her acting debut in Singh Saab the Great in 2013, and since then, she's acted in movies including Pagalpanti, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Sanam Re. 

Also read: Urvashi Rautela looks mesmerizing as she poses in stunning green saree

With the films Mr. Airavata and The Legend, she made her film debuts in Tamil and Kannada, respectively. 

