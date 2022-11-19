Urvashi Rautela looks enchating in short bodycon, posts her airport spotting video on Instagram

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is among those celebs who instantly get viral on social media. Recently, the actress was spotted walking towards the airport, and while posing for paps, she even clicked photos with a few fans as well.

Urvashi looked ravishing in a short bodycon dress, and she was welcomed by paps at the airport premises as well. However, what intrigued us is the fact that Urvashi herself posted the airport spotting video. Usually, we got our famous paparazzi like Viral Bhayani, Manav Manglani, Virendra Chawla, and Yogen Shah uploading footage of airport spotting.

Anyways, check out the video

As soon as Rautela posted the video, a few netizens had a field day by dropping Rishabh Pant's name into the comments. While a few admired her looks. A user wrote, "Aap log humesha kahin se aati kahin ko jati kyon dikhti hain khas Kar airport se." Another user wrote, "always hot looking my dear l am your big fan." A netizen wrote, "Only legends can see the rishab pant in this video." Another netizen wrote, "Urvashi Ma'am is The real Gem Of Bollywood Industry...Her dedication and Her beauty is Always take her to the next other persons...She is Real Star With bueaty and talent...Parallel Universe Queen Urvashi Ma'am."

Recently, Urvashi posted a lovely image of herself and Waltair Veerayya star Chiranjeevi. He is sportin jeans and a white t-shirt, while she is sporting red top and pink pants. She captioned the photo as, “When I win awards, I think of my parents. To me, being the best means proving it in different countries & universe. Grateful Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu, #BobbyKolli @mythriofficial #WaltairVeerayya.”

On Monday, October 24, the Telugu actor Chiranjeevi announced the name of his upcoming movie on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Waltair Veerayya is the name of the action-packed entertainment film that was directed by Bobby Kolli's aka, KS Ravindra. The production company also showed the actor's appearance from the movie in a teaser video.