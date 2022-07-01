Headlines

Urvashi Rautela leaves fans mesmerised with her Bharatanatyam act on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song Mere Dholna

Urvashi Rautela stunned everyone with her performance on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song Mere Dholna on the stage of Umang 2022.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is also a trained Kathak and Bharatnatyam dancer, mesmerised everyone with her performance on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song Mere Dholna on the stage of Umang 2022.

For her performance, Urvashi wore a traditional green and pink saree, which truly represented the culture. She was looking very beautiful in her attire. She dropped multiple videos from the event. Fans are all hearts after seeing her dance performance. One of them wrote, “Omg So beautiful Dance. You look so Pretty.” The second one mentioned, “Bahut acchey lag rahey ho.”

The third person commented, “Bharat ki sanskriti ho aap.” The fourth one said, “Dance Queen ..such a amazing performance mam.” The fifth one commented, “Wow adorable dance so beautiful you are absolutely sensational looking extremely so beautiful so lovely Ravishing.”

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled as she struggles to walk down stairs in high heels

Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of the film Forever Young. After making her debut on Cannes 2022 red carpet, Urvashi Rautela upped her fashion quotient to wow audiences in a Black dress from “Blooming souls” ALI YOUNES SS 2021 Couture Chapter. The actress looked stunning in her thigh-high slit gown. The tube outfit was enhanced with massive ruffled details, which ended in a long train. The actress accessorized her outfit with statement earrings set with green emerald diamonds and a gorgeous Nour by Jahan necklace. Meanwhile, Enrico Cuini's black statement shoes completed her ensemble, styled by Jean Marc. Urvashi opted for drama with smoky eyes, flushed rose cheeks, and nude lipstick to finish the look.  The actress opted for a sleek and neat bun hair-do. The actress made our hearts skip a beat as she walked the ramp and posed for the paparazzi with all smiles.

Urvashi was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and competed in the Miss Universe 2015 pageant as India's representative. She debuted in Bollywood with 'Singh Saab the Great' (2013) and has since acted in films like as 'Sanam Re' (2016), 'Great Grand Masti' (2016), 'Hate Story 4' (2018), and 'Pagalpanti' (2019).

 

 

