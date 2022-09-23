Search icon
Urvashi Rautela kisses Deepika Padukone as she bumps into Pathaan actress in a flight, photo goes viral

In the viral photo, Urvashi Rautela can be seen kissing Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 07:57 AM IST

Credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Urvashi Rautela recently bumped into each other on a flight. As per the media report, both the actresses were flying back to Mumbai from Dubai. A photo in which Urvashi can be seen kissing Deepika on her cheek on the flight has gone viral.

The picture has been shared by Urvashi Rautela’s brother Yashraj Rautela on her Instagram story. Later, the photo was picked and shared by several fan pages after which it went viral on social media. In the picture, Urvashi can be seen wearing a black outfit while Deepika opted for a denim jacket.

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika is busy working on her upcoming film Pathaan which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Recently, she took to Instagram and gave us a sneak peek into her dubbing session.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Earlier, Urvashi got involved in a social media spat with cricketer Rishabh Pants. It all started with an interview in which Urvashi said, “I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se Delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

She added, "Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai."

As soon as this interview went viral, Rishabh took to Instagram and wrote, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” He later deleted this post.

 

