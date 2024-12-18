Urvashi Rautela has made headlines for renting a luxurious flat in Ville Parle, Mumbai. The actress is paying a whooping amount for this property. Read on to know more.

Actors lead a luxurious life, and they can't compromise in any aspect, especially when it comes to their home. We often hear actors buying or renting a luxurious house. Now, Urvashi Rautela has also joined the list. As per reports, the Great Grand Masti actress has rented a luxurious and swanky 3600 sq.ft apartment in Mumbai for 3 months. The property is located in Mumbai's premium Vile Parle (West) area in The New India CHS, JVPD. The rent agreement is for the period of January 2025 to March 2025 and as per the buzz, the agreement was registered on the date of December 16, 2024. As Hindustan Times reported, the actress would be paying Rs 6 lakh per month for her 3BHK home.

With this new update, Urvashi has joined the list of A-lister stars who have rented expensive properties for their personal space. Few months ago, there was news that Shraddha Kapoor has rented a home in Juhu at Rs 6 lakh per month. Shraddha Kapoor has taken the new home, spanning approximately 3,929 sq ft, apartment for Rs 6 lakh per month. The house is located on the third floor of a high-end residential tower.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is currently looking ahead at her upcoming projects like 'NBK 109' aka 'Daaku Maharaj' with Nandamuri Balakrishna & Bobby Deol, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Shankar, 'Kasoor' with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill & many more. The global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela also has other projects like Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar, upcoming movie with Jassie Gill, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose.

