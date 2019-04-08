Urvashi Rautela gets wet in lace lingerie

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently delighted her fans by sharing a sensuous picture of herself on her Instagram account. In the post, Urvashi is seen standing under a running shower wearing a lacy peach colored bodysuit, which perfectly accentuates her toned figure.

Urvashi, who was last seen in 'Hate Story 4' opposite Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena, was recently in news for a viral video which showed producer Boney Kapoor allegedly touching her inappropriately. She slammd the reports and called Sridevi's husband a 'true Gentleman'.

Urvashi was crowned Miss Diva 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in the same year. After making her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol’s Singh Saab The Great, she went on to feature in a few Hindi films including Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti. The actor is more popular for her special dance numbers such as Daddy Mummy in Bhaag Johnny and Haseeno Ka Deewana in Kaabil.