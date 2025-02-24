Urvashi Rautela received a red cherry birthday cake from the staff during the India vs Pakistan match.

Urvashi Rautela attended the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai. The 'Pagalpanti' actress also received an early birthday surprise in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Urvashi Rautela received a red cherry birthday cake from the staff during the India vs Pakistan match. She dropped a video posing with the cake on her IG. "Thank you for birthday surprise", she captioned the post.

Urvashi Rautela will turn 31 on February 25, 2025.

The 'Daaku Maharaj' actress looked glamorous in a hot pink halter-neck gown with a plunging neckline as she watched the match.

On the work front, the rumors suggested that streaming giant Netflix has removed Urvashi Rautela's scenes from the film "Daku Maharaaj" ahead of its OTT release. However, these claims turned out to be completely baseless. Netflix streamed the film exactly as it was shown in the cinema halls.

From the introduction scene to the 'Dabibi Dibibi’ song, all of Urvashi Rautela’s appearances in "Daaku Maharaaj" have been kept intact in the OTT version. The project streamed on Netflix on February 21.

Talking about "Daaku Maharaaj" reaching the Rs 100 crore club, Urvashi Rautela said: “I feel blessed to create History as the First Outsider Actress of 2025 to Deliver a Rs 100 Crore Blockbuster and be in the Rs 100 cr club at such a fast pace. I am truly humbled and overwhelmed by the response to this film."

Made under the direction of Bobby Kolli, "Daaku Maharaaj" stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as the lead, alongside, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in important roles. Renowned composer S Thaman has scored the tunes for the drama.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, "Daaku Maharaaj" was released in theatres on January 12, 2025 during Sankranti.

