Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled as she struggles to walk down stairs in high heels

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Stunning Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela can turn heads with her style and glamour. She never fails to make headlines with her gorgeous looks. However, in a recent viral video, the actress can be seen facing a tricky situation.

In the clip, the actress, who is wearing a stylish dress teamed up with high heels, can be seen struggling to walk down the stairs. The video is going viral on social media. One of the social media users wrote, “Jump karke ya silde karte jao bolna ye koi baath hue post karne ke.” The second one commented, “Sandil utar deti to ijjat nahi ghat jati mdm utarne ka bahot trika he.”

The third person commented, “Baith baith kar utaro.” The fourth person commented, “Aur pehno heels.” The fifth one commented, “hy High hills? ...baby kabhi to casual pahen liya kro.” The sixth person commented, “Lol aise uncomfortable chz pehnne ka mtlb h kya hai?”

The sixth person commented, “Sandil utar ke bhi to niche aa skti hai.” The seventh person commented, “Are mohatarma high heels ko nikal ke hath mai le lo...or utar jao...isme itna drama kya karna...ya to phir paragon k 40 rs vale chappal pehno.” The seventh person commented, “Isliye i hate heels it looks nice but bohot uncomfortable lagta hai mujhe pehenne mei.”

Urvashi Rautela recently made her debut at Cannes wearing a pristine white gown from the shelves of international ace designer Tony Ward Couture.

Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of the film Forever Young. After making her debut on Cannes 2022 red carpet, Urvashi Rautela upped her fashion quotient to wow audiences in a Black dress from “Blooming souls” ALI YOUNES SS 2021 Couture Chapter. The actress looked stunning in her thigh-high slit gown. The tube outfit was enhanced with massive ruffled details, which ended in a long train. The actress accessorized her outfit with statement earrings set with green emerald diamonds and a gorgeous Nour by Jahan necklace. Meanwhile, Enrico Cuini's black statement shoes completed her ensemble, styled by Jean Marc. Urvashi opted for drama with smoky eyes, flushed rose cheeks, and nude lipstick to finish the look. The actress opted for a sleek and neat bun hair-do. The actress made our hearts skip a beat as she walked the ramp and posed for the paparazzi with all smiles.