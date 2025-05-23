The clutch, which costs around ₹5.31 lakh, had a metallic leather interior and a removable shoulder chain. Urvashi chose to carry it by hand for her red carpet walk.

On her third day at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Urvashi Rautela made a bold fashion statement in a shimmering golden fishtail gown with flowing cape-style sleeves. She attended the screening of La Venue De L’avenir (Colours Of Time) and instantly became the center of attention, not just for her outfit, but also for her unusual handbag.

What really turned heads was the gold bikini-shaped clutch she carried. Designed by luxury label Judith Leiber, the bag resembled a bikini top and was decorated with shining crystals, pearls, and semi-precious stones. The clutch, which costs around ₹5.31 lakh, had a metallic leather interior and a removable shoulder chain. Urvashi chose to carry it by hand for her red carpet walk.

Fans were impressed by Urvashi's look. One user commented, "Her designers are really good," while another wrote, "Only she can pull this off."

Earlier that day, Urvashi posed for a photoshoot on her hotel’s staircase. However, the shoot caused a bit of trouble as she blocked the way for other guests. Instead of pausing to let people pass, she kept striking poses while the photographer continued clicking.

Just days before, Urvashi also made headlines for a wardrobe issue. At another red carpet event, she wore a sheer black gown by designer Naja Saade, which appeared to be torn near her left armpit.

Later, while speaking to IANS, Urvashi explained that the tear happened because her car made a sudden stop to avoid an elderly woman crossing the street. The quick movement caused her to lurch forward, which led to the damage in her gown.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the Telugu movie Daaku Maharaaj, where she shared the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna.