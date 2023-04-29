Urvashi Rautela drops cryptic note about 'person you fall for,' netizens say 'Rishabh bhaiya dekho...'

Urvashi Rautela

Nowadays, whenever Urvashi Rautela posts something on her social media, netizens find it a cryptic, indirect hint to cricketer Rishabh Pant. Well, Urvashi's posts are also supported with romantic, thoughtful captions, and this adds more fuel to the speculations.

Yesterday, Urvashi shared a reel and photos from her recent public appearance. Urvashi donned a shimmery lehenga-choli for the 68th Filmfare Awards. Before slaying the red carpet, Urvashi did a photo shoot in the outfit and shared the reel on her Instagram. The actress shared the video with the caption, "The person you fall for may not always be ready to catch you."

Soon after Urvashi dropped the video, netizens started having a field day. An internet user wrote, "Rishabh bhaiya dekho bhabhi ki aankhe kya keh rahi hai (Brother Rishabh try to understand what her eyes are expressing)." Another internet user wrote, "Ye Mahabharat kb khatam hogi @rishabpant sir (When will this war end @rishabhpant sir)." A netizen added, "Rishab," with heart emoji.

Many netizens even applauded her beauty and appriciated her OOTD. An internet user wrote, "Golden Queen Of Bollywood Era. Just My eyes are blinking so fast coz of your golden glittery dress & ur Golden eyes. OmG Im dead." Another netizen added, "The God has created your Beauty with lots of hard work. I think so... Just can't stop to see your golden eyes @urvashirautela."

On the work front, Urvashi was seen in Akhil Akkineni's latest actioner, Agent. The actress shot an impressive dance number, Wild Saala, and performed the same song at the Filmfare Awards as well. Urvashi Rautela and Akhil Akkineni's sizzling chemistry in the song has impressed moviegoers, and the actress shared audience reaction videos on her Instagram.