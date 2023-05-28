Urvashi Rautela dons bizarre outfit at IIFA, netizens say 'Rishabh bhai ko bulaya jaye'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted wearing a skin-coloured gown with brown feathers on it. The actress got trolled for her outfit after her video circulated on social media.

After Viral Bhayani shared her video on social media, netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Rishabh bhaiya k bina hi abu dhabi aa gayi (You came to Abu Dhabi without Rishabh brother).” The second one said, “Aryy inn se poocho rishab bhai ki taang kaisi h (Ask her how is Rishabh bhaiya’s leg).” The third one said, “Ostrich.” The third person commented, “Bhaagooo bhalu aaya.” The fourth one commented, “Rishabh bhaii ko bulaya jaye.” The fifth one said, “Sab jagh dress competition pagal ho gye hai kya ye sab actress.”

Watch video:

Urvashi Rautela, who has often been trolled in the past few months due to her 'obsession' with the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, made a surprising revelation on May 10 that she will be seen next in a Karan Johar production, whose details she hasn't shared yet.

Sharing a small clip of a flower-decorated hamper with a welcoming note, the actress wrote, "New beginnings", and tagged Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, the film production company and the digital content company owned by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director. So, it's not clear yet if she would be a part of a film or a web series, backed by Karan Johar.

Several of her fans congratulated Urvashi for this massive achievement. "Omg finally in Karan Johar production, rise and shine girl", wrote a fan, while another commented, "Finally in a dharma movie, good luck." One of her fans wrote, "One and only Queen of Universe Urvashi Rautela in Dharma Productions. May you get all the success in your life, We #Urvashians always support you, Ma'am."