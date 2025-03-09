After Urvashi Rautela, Yami Gautam, and Pulkit Samrat-starrer Sanam Re was panned by critics and audiences in 2016, Divya Khosla Kumar has never directed a film in the last nine years.

The 2016 romantic drama Sanam Re, directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, was led by Pulkit Samrat, Yami Gautam, and Urvashi Rautela. One of the videos from the promotional interviews of the film has now resurfaced on social media, in which Urvashi is saying that she was the "first" to join the film, similar to her other "first" claims, and she is hilariously interrupted by Yami and Pulkit.

Talking to Box Office India, Urvashi said, "I was the first one to join the cast. That time the cast wasn’t decided, who is going to play what." Yami interrupted and stated, "That’s what was told to everybody. We all were on board." Pulkit further jokingly added, "Mujhse wo puch rahe the, Ye kaisi hai, ye kaisi hai (They were asking me. How is she? How is her as the heroine?).

Reacting to them, Urvashi added, "So maybe she (Divya Khosla Kumar) kept it under wraps or whatever. So yeah, I signed that time. That’s how it all started. A lot of people believe that I got it because of Love Dose, the song with Yo Yo Honey Singh, the international music video." Pulkit again interrupted and stated, "You were so bad in that, Urvashi. How can you get it because of that?". Urvashi stated, "People do tell me that. I mean I signed this movie first. It somehow came later. That’s how it happened. I have a very wonderful association with them. I did a song ‘Daddy Mummy’. I have 3 movie deal with them. This is the first film, and I am really excited about it. And Im also happy with the character which I am playing. It’s a treat to work with her. She is an amazing director."

Apart from Urvashi, Yami, and Pulkit, Sanam Re also featured Rishi Kapoor, Prachi Shah, Bharti Singh, and Manoj Joshi in key roles. Made in Rs 25 crore, Sanam Re earned Rs 27 crore net in India and grossed Rs 38 crore worldwide. The film was panned by the critics and audiences. After the 2016 movie, Divya Khosla Kumar has never directed a movie in the last nine years.