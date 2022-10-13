Urvashi Rautela claims she is being bullied, says 'just because I never say wrong...'

Urvashi Rautela/Insatgram

Urvashi Rautela has claimed that she is being bullied on Instagram, a day after she shared a picture of herself wearing sindoor and wishing people a Happy Karwa Chauth from Australia. Following her war of words with Rishabh Pant over the previous few days, there have been numerous stories of her going for matches, and internet users also think that her social media posts are meant at Rishabh Pant.

Taking to her Instagram she wrote, “First Iran N now India its happening with me they are bullying me. (sad face emoji) just because I never say wrong against anybody. #stopbullyingwomen.”

She added a screenshot of the meaning of the word stalker and wrote in the same story, “ For Indian media to understand real meaning of stalker.”

In another story, she added a photo of Australia on the world map and wrote, “This is for Indian media to see how big Australia is..”

For the unversed, in the pic she shared yesterday, she can be seen donning a red saree, teamed up with a green blouse. While dropping the photo, she wrote, “Prem mein padi premika ko sindoor se priy kuch nahi hota, sari rasam riwaz ke sath chahiye umar bhar ka sath piya tumse (to a woman in love, nothing is dearer than vermilion, need you with me for the rest of my life but not without the rituals and promises).”

Though, the actress didn’t mention anyone’s name while sharing the photo. But the social media users assumed that the caption was indirectly talking about Rishabh Pant who is also in Australia for T20 World Cup. Social media users reacted to the photo. One of them wrote, “Pant ko chod do world cup ke liye please.” The second one said, “Risabh bhaiya where are u....bhabhi....” The third person commented, “Kya ye sindoor Rishabh Pant k liye hai ?? Jo bhi ho pyar to scha lg rha hai. Keep it up Bhabhi ji.”