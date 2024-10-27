Urvashi Rautela reveals if romancing 38-year-old Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great was 'weird'.

Urvashi Rautela was just 19 years old when she romanced Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great. The actress has opened up on the 38-year age gap between them and talked about romancing Nandamuri Balakrishna in NBK 109.

In an interview with with iDiva, when asked if she felt weird romancing 38-year-old Sunny Deol as a 19-year-old, Urvashi Rautela said, “It’s the biggest age gap in the history of Bollywood, correct me if I’m wrong. We had a 38-year age gap. I was younger than his sons, as well. But if the director thinks there’s no problem, it’s okay.”

She further added, “Yes, there was 38 years of age gap between me and Sunny Deol, but now I’m breaking that record. I’m doing NBK 109, which is a big-budget, massive South film. I’m paired opposite Balakrishna garu, and between us, the age gap is… He’s in his 60s or 70s, and it’s the biggest age gap in the history of Indian cinema.”

However, she added that in real life, she wouldn’t like to date older men. The actress who was launched by Deol family in Bollywood, now welcomed Sunny Deol to the NBK 109 team and shared a photo with him on Instagram, she wrote, “Thrilled to welcome Lord Bobby Deol to our #NBK109 film family. Gratitude to Deol family for launching me in the world of cinema and now can't wait to share screen space with you in #NBK109 post."

The makers earlier dropped a first glimpse video which showed actor Makarand Deshpande’s character narrating how God is so kind that he gives boons to even the wicked, and hence, to end their evil forces, a demon’s presence is needed. And then Nandamuri Balakrishna entered the frame, as the demon who “shows no pity, mercy or empathy” in dealing with these wicked men. The film is bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under their banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, while the film is presented by Srikara Studios.

