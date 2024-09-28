Urvashi Rautela claims these two Bollywood stars are on dating apps: 'I already have their...'

Urvashi Rautela has made a big claim about Bollywood actors on dating apps and said that Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur are on a dating app.

Urvashi Rautela has recently made a big claim about Bollywood stars on dating apps. In a recent interview, the Great Grand Masti actress disclosed two actors who are on online dating apps. Often Bollywood stars' relationships are widely discussed among moviegoers. While a few actors go public about their dating lives, many actors are secretive about the same.

In this context, Urvashi Rautela shared her views about dating apps and claimed that she noticed two Bollywood actors on the app she's active. The actress has seen profiles of two prominent heroes from Bollywood and said that she's using dating apps to connect with people rather than to date anyone.

In her recent interaction, Urvashi said that Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur are active on the dating app. Though the information is unverified. As quoted by India.com, Urvashi said, "I am on Raya, but that’s only for friends, not for dating. Hrithik is on Raya; I saw Aditya Roy Kapur, and there are so many other celebrities on the app."

In the same interview, Urvashi was also asked if she has ever right-swiped any actor. She said, "I already have their numbers. Why would I need to swipe right? Also, with my schedule, if I have free time and they have free time, we can talk. Many people have to pay to send you a direct request."

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan is currently in a relationship with Saba Azad and was previously married to Sussanne Khan. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was reportedly in a relationship with Ananya Panday, but they have parted ways and moved on. Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Ghuspaithiya and Jahangir National University. She will next be seen in NBK109 and Welcome To The Jungle.

Read: 10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty