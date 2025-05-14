For the red carpet of the Cannes 2025 opening ceremony, Urvashi Rautela wore a fishtail-styled multicoloured gown and carried a crystal parrot clutch from the brand Judith Leiber, that had a whopping price of $5,495 or Rs 4,67,500. She is being trolled for her overdramatic look.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 kicked off in the French riviera on Tuesday, May 13, with a grand opening ceremony. Urvashi Rautela, who is now known for her controversial and funny opinions and has become a meme material, is back at the Cannes and she walked the red carpet for the premiere of the opening film Leave One Day. However, the actress was brutally trolled for her overdramatic look with excessive makeup and weird parrot clutch.

Urvashi Rautela wore a fishtail-styled multicoloured gown and carried a crystal parrot clutch from the brand Judith Leiber, which had a whopping price of $5,495 or Rs 4,67,500. The Great Grand Masti actress also wore a heavy tiara and was also seen kissing her parrot clutch in the viral pictures. The netizens shared their hilarious reactions to Urvashi's weird look in the Instagram comments section of the anonymous fashion content creator Diet Sabya.

One user wrote, "Isko wahan ke zoo mein daal do, we don't want her back here", while another added, "Will she ever get tired of overdressing, over makeup, over acting, basically over doing everything??? Matlab baalon mein jhoomar, haath mein tota, dress ke naam par kaaleen, aur make up palette mein jo bhi tha sab hi laga liya. Had hai ekdum. Is there absolutely nobody to stop her from being a disaster EVERY SINGLE TIME." "What in the world is that entire look?", questioned another netizen. Criticisng the look of Daaku Maharaaj actress, one more comment read, "Giving ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar’ realness."

Meanwhile, Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 24. Apart from Urvashi, other Indian celebs set to walk the red carpet at the prestigious film festival include Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Shalini Passi, Nitanshi Goel, Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, and Simi Garewel. Payal Kapadia, whose feature debut All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the 74th Cannes Film Festival 2024, is a jury member for the main competition.

READ | Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was first choice for this film that saved Amitabh Bachchan's career, it's not Zanjeer, Anand, Sholay, Deewaar