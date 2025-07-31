Twitter
Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

Taking a dig at Urvashi Rautela's several Labubu dolls, which she flaunted during Wimbledon in London, a netizen wrote, "Maybe your labubus took it."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'
Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

The model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela, who has now become a meme personality, has claimed that her luggage was stolen from the Gatwick airport in London during Wimbledon 2025. Seeking urgent help to get her bag back, the Daaku Maharaaj actress uploaded a picture of her baggage tag and ticket from her Emirates flight on her Instagram account.

Urvashi further wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon. baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it. @metpolice_uk @emirates.support #platinumemiratesmember."

As soon as the post was shared, several netizens started trolling Urvashi, calling it a publicity gimmick. An Instagram user wrote, "The so called 'GODDESS OF BEAUTY' and 'BOLLYWOOD DIVA' crying over a lost dior bag?? That's pretty cheap I guess." Another comment read, "First Indian to lose baggage returning from Wimbledon." Taking a dig at Urvashi's several Labubu dolls, which she flaunted during Wimbledon, a netizen penned, "Maybe your labubus took it."

Talking about Urvashi's acting career, she made her Bollywood debut in 2013 in Sunny Deol's Singh Saab The Great, and then later on appeared in multiple films including Bhaag Johnny, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti. She has also acted in a few Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu films.

She was most recently seen in the item song Touch Kiya in Sunny Deol-starrer action drama Jaat, that released in April 2025. The Gopichand Malineni directorial also starred Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra,  Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

READ | Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
MORE