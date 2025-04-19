Urvashi Rautela's team has issued the statement after Badrinath priests and locals, who consider the Goddess Urvashi temple sacred, were unhappy with her comments, with several calling for the government to take action against her for hurting religious sentiments.

After yet another snafu by Urvashi Rautela over her comment about having her own "temple" in Uttarakhand, the actress's team has issued a statement urging people to "listen to the video properly." During an interview with the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the Daaku Maharaaj actress claimed that there is an "Urvashi Temple" near Badrinath Dham. She also expressed her desire to have something similar in South India. In the interview, the actress was also asked if people visit to seek blessings; she responded, "Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It's a temple, they will do that only)."

The statement issued by her team reads in Hindi, "Urvashi Rautela said that there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand, not Urvashi Rautela’s temple. Now people don’t even listen to things properly; just hearing 'Urvashi' or 'temple', they assume that people worship Urvashi Rautela. Listen to this video properly and then speak."

"Urvashi said, yes, at Delhi University, she was worshipped as 'Damdami Mai', and there’s a news article about it too. Legal action should be taken against those who made confusing remarks about Urvashi Rautela’s statement. It is essential that before making baseless allegations or derogatory comments against any individual, the facts are thoroughly verified. Everyone in society should treat each other with respect and understanding so that everyone’s rights can be protected", the statement further added.

Urvashi Rautela's team has issued the statement after Badrinath priests and locals, who consider the temple sacred, were unhappy with her comments, with several calling for the government to take action against her for hurting religious sentiments. The local priest Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal,who has also been the former religious officer of Badrinath Dham, told India Today that the Urvashi Temple, located in Bamni near Badrinath Dham, is dedicated to Goddess Urvashi from Hindu mythology. "It is not her temple. Such statements are unacceptable, and the government should take strict steps against anyone making such claims", he said.

